American Lexie Alford becomes youngest person to visit every country

@lexielimitless / Instagram

Twenty-one-year-old Lexie Alford has become the youngest person to visit every single country in the world.

That's right, the Guinness World Record holder visited 196 countries in 21 years - that's more than nine countries a year!

This means she's smashed the previous world record held by James Asquith, a British man who achieved the same record at the age of 24.

Lexie credits her ability to travel at such a young age with hard work and a family who own a travel agency (well, that might help a little!)

@lexielimitless / Instagram

Lexie finished her amazing feat in the very hard to access North Korea.

She announced her visit to the final country on her list on 31 May.

Along the way, she shared her journey with followers on social media.

Lexie says she was motivated "to show everyone that the world isn't as scary as the media portrays it to be and that there's kindness everywhere."

@lexielimitless / Instagram

How well do you think you know the world? Try our quiz below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.