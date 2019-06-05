UK Trump visit: What gifts did the president give the Queen?

Getty Images

What on earth do you buy the Queen as a present?

That's the task US President Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania, had this week ahead of their state visit to the UK.

But the White House - the president's office - has revealed what they settled on.

The Queen was presented with a brooch made of sterling silver and red silk in a wood jewellery box from famous jewellery maker Tiffany & Co.

And what did the Queen's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, receive?

He got a personalised Air Force One jacket, much like the one former President Barack Obama is wearing below.

We aren't sure it is his style but the jacket features the US presidential seal, with the words Air Force One stitched in white on one side of the chest, and the wearer's name on the other.

Prince Philip was also given a rare, signed book called 'I Could Never Be So Lucky Again' by American Second World War hero, General James Doolittle.

What did the Queen give President Trump?

US President Donald Trump talks to Queen Elizabeth II during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings

The Queen's official gift to Mr Trump was a very valuable copy of a book written in 1959 by former Prime Minister Winston Churchill about World War Two.

She also gave the president a set of three fancy pens with the official symbol of the Queen on them.

The First Lady Melania Trump was presented with a specially-commissioned silver box with a handcrafted enamel lid.

Its royal blue decoration featured roses, thistles and shamrocks to represent the ceiling of the palace music room.