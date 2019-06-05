From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna - meet Forbes' World's Richest Self-Made Women

Getty Images Forbes researches and makes lists of some of the richest people in the world

Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Serena Williams have topped a list for the world's richest self-made women.

American business magazine Forbes has released a list of the 'World's Richest Self-Made Women'.

In order to qualify to be on the list of 80 women, they had to have net worth of at least $225 million (around £177 million).

Self-made means 'to become successful or rich by one's own efforts'.

Getty Images The combined worth of all the women combined is $81.3 billion

The women are aged between 21 and 92 years old, and a record 25 of them are billionaires.

They work in all kinds of different areas, from science and computing, to cosmetics and fashion.

Here's a look at some of them.

Who's the richest self-made women of them all?

County Historical Society Diane Hendricks is in the building supplies industry

Diane Hendricks is the richest self-made female billionaire.

She is 72 years old and is worth a whopping $7 billion!

Mrs Hendricks works in the building materials industry, and is one of the biggest sellers of windows and sliding doors in America.

Throughout her life she has donated to a number of charities, including colleges and hospitals.

Who's the richest musician?

Getty Images Rhianna's make-up line Fenty Beauty has contributed to her net-worth

Rihanna is the world's richest female musician - ranking higher than Madonna and Beyonce.

She has a net-worth of $600 million.

Some of her wealth will have come from her fashion and beauty lines Fenty too.

Who's the richest sports star?

Getty Images Sports superstar Serena Williams has made it onto the list

Tennis legend Serena Williams has also made it onto the rich list, as the world's richest female sports star.

Her net worth is around $225 million.

She has won 23 Grand Slam tennis tournaments - that's the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.

Serena has used her money to invest in small start-up companies and has even launched her own clothing line.

Who's the youngest self-made billionaire?

Getty Images Influencer Kylie Jenner is the youngest billionaire on the list

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is the youngest self-made female billionaire.

Her net worth is around $1 billion.

She made her fortune in cosmetics, skin care and modelling.

Some people were a bit mad about her being called a 'self-made' billionaire, as they say she might have had help from her very famous family.

Either way, Kylie is an extremely successful businesswomen.