play
Watch Newsround

Trump state visit: President says US and UK have 'greatest alliance the world has ever known'

Last updated at 15:36
comments
View Comments (1)
Donald-Trump-and-Theresa-May-meet-in-LondonGetty Images

US President Donald Trump has described the relationship between his country and the UK as the "greatest alliance the world has ever known".

During a joint news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said they also "openly" discussed their differences.

Trump has previously disagreed with Mrs May on important matters such as climate change and immigration.

The president's state visit to the UK has caused controversy, with protests in London taking place across during his stay.

trump-wall.Getty Images
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK, Newsround went to the US-Mexico border to find out more about one of the most controversial issues surrounding his presidency - the proposed US-Mexico border wall (read below this picture find out more)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn chose not to go the royal banquet dinner on Monday evening, which was being held for President Trump.

On Tuesday, he spoke in front of anti-Trump protestors close to Downing Street, in London, and said he was prepared to have "a dialogue" with anybody about building a more peaceful, just world.

Trump called the reports of protests "fake news", saying all he saw was "tremendous spirit and love" from the British public.

More like this

Philip May, Theresa May, Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Trump's UK state visit: Everything we know about it

trump-meets-the-queen.
image

Trump's first day in the UK in pictures

donald trump hair.

Donald Trump hair: US president gets new hairdo and the internet went wild

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by U17704815

    16:58
    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

Top Stories

Johanna Konta

Tennis star Konta into French Open semis

comments
Little Mix.

Little Mix confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox

comments
Protestors at climate strike in London

How are supermarkets going green?

comments
2
Newsround Home