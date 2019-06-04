Trump state visit: President says US and UK have 'greatest alliance the world has ever known'

Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has described the relationship between his country and the UK as the "greatest alliance the world has ever known".

During a joint news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said they also "openly" discussed their differences.

Trump has previously disagreed with Mrs May on important matters such as climate change and immigration.

The president's state visit to the UK has caused controversy, with protests in London taking place across during his stay.

Getty Images Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK, Newsround went to the US-Mexico border to find out more about one of the most controversial issues surrounding his presidency - the proposed US-Mexico border wall (read below this picture find out more)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn chose not to go the royal banquet dinner on Monday evening, which was being held for President Trump.

On Tuesday, he spoke in front of anti-Trump protestors close to Downing Street, in London, and said he was prepared to have "a dialogue" with anybody about building a more peaceful, just world.

Trump called the reports of protests "fake news", saying all he saw was "tremendous spirit and love" from the British public.