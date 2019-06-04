Trump state visit: President says US and UK have 'greatest alliance the world has ever known'

US President Donald Trump has described the relationship between his country and the UK as the "greatest alliance the world has ever known".
During a joint news conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, Trump said they also "openly" discussed their differences.
Trump has previously disagreed with Mrs May on important matters such as climate change and immigration.
The president's state visit to the UK has caused controversy, with protests in London taking place across during his stay.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn chose not to go the royal banquet dinner on Monday evening, which was being held for President Trump.
On Tuesday, he spoke in front of anti-Trump protestors close to Downing Street, in London, and said he was prepared to have "a dialogue" with anybody about building a more peaceful, just world.
Trump called the reports of protests "fake news", saying all he saw was "tremendous spirit and love" from the British public.
