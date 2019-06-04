Johanna Konta reaches French Open tennis semi-finals

Getty Images

Tennis star Johanna Konta has become the first British woman in 36 years to reach the French Open semi-finals.

She beat American Sloane Stephens in straight-sets in Paris, France.

By reaching the last four, Konta has matched her best grand slam performances at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon the following year.

Konta is now the first British woman to make it this far since Jo Durie, who made it to the French Open semi-finals in 1983.

Before this French Open, which is played on clay, many wouldn't have expected Konta to go very far.

The clay surface is one that Konta normally finds difficult to play on - she had never got past the first round of the French Open before this year.

Now, Konta will have to beat either Croatian Petra Martic or Czech 19 year-old Marketa Vondrousova to make it to the final.