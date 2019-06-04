play
Watch Newsround

Johanna Konta reaches French Open tennis semi-finals

Last updated at 15:52
comments
View Comments
Johanna KontaGetty Images

Tennis star Johanna Konta has become the first British woman in 36 years to reach the French Open semi-finals.

She beat American Sloane Stephens in straight-sets in Paris, France.

By reaching the last four, Konta has matched her best grand slam performances at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon the following year.

Konta is now the first British woman to make it this far since Jo Durie, who made it to the French Open semi-finals in 1983.

Konta.Getty Images

Before this French Open, which is played on clay, many wouldn't have expected Konta to go very far.

The clay surface is one that Konta normally finds difficult to play on - she had never got past the first round of the French Open before this year.

Now, Konta will have to beat either Croatian Petra Martic or Czech 19 year-old Marketa Vondrousova to make it to the final.

More like this

Andy Murray
play
0:13

Will Andy Murray be ready for Wimbledon?

Serena and Venue
image

Pictures: Have a look back at the ace career of Serena Williams

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Donald-Trump-and-Theresa-May-meet-in-London

Trump says US and UK have 'extraordinary alliance'

comments
1
Little Mix.

Little Mix confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox

comments
Protestors at climate strike in London

How are supermarkets going green?

comments
2
Newsround Home