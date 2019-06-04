play
Watch Newsround

Hear Beyonce as Nala in new Lion King trailer

A new trailer for the Disney Lion King remake has been released and viewers can hear Beyonce as Nala for the first time.

The original Lion King was released in 1994 and was one of the biggest animated films of all time.

In July 2019, the live-action version will hit our cinema screens - 25 years after the original.

Superstar singer Beyonce is the voice of Nala - the lioness who befriends Simba as a young cub, then later becomes his partner as he fights against his evil uncle Scar.

Watch more videos

Video

Hear Beyonce as Nala in new Lion King trailer

Video

How do you celebrate Eid?

Video

Millie Bobby Brown answers your questions

Video

Brian Cox's epic journey through our solar system

Video

The boy rapping for the hospital that helped him

Video

Five top tips on how to cosplay

Video

Climate change theme at Chelsea Flower Show

Video

Children help make Montessori garden

Video

Meet the 14-year-old weightlifter smashing records

Video

How the honeybee is so amazing at flying

Video

What is a mental health problem?

Video

Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

Top Stories

Protestors at climate strike in London

How are supermarkets going green?

comments
Philip May, Theresa May, Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Donald Trump meets Theresa May

Little Mix.

Little Mix confirmed for Celebrity Gogglebox

comments
Newsround Home