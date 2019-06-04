A new trailer for the Disney Lion King remake has been released and viewers can hear Beyonce as Nala for the first time.

The original Lion King was released in 1994 and was one of the biggest animated films of all time.

In July 2019, the live-action version will hit our cinema screens - 25 years after the original.

Superstar singer Beyonce is the voice of Nala - the lioness who befriends Simba as a young cub, then later becomes his partner as he fights against his evil uncle Scar.