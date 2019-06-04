play
Who was Lily Parr?

More goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and a 32-year career that included playing in the first England international - but there's a good chance you've never heard of the footballer Lily Parr.

Lily, who died in 1978 aged 73, played professionally in the 1920s and has now got a life-sized statue at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

She's the first female footballer to be celebrated with a statue in her honour in the UK.

We met some girls who were there for the unveiling of the statue.

