Celebrity Gogglebox: Little Mix confirmed for new six-part series

Getty Images

Celebrity Gogglebox is coming back with a new six-part series starring Little Mix, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Strictly pro-dancer Oti Mabuse.

The Channel 4 show gives families and friends the chance to watch TV programmes, while sharing their views about what they're seeing.

Their own reactions are then recorded for the show.

But which other celebrities will be joining the new series? And when does it start?

Keep reading below to find out more.

Who's going to be on Celebrity Gogglebox?

Getty Images Nick Grimshaw will appear on the new series of celebrity Gogglebox

Little Mix will share a sofa for just one episode during the new series, although we're not sure which member of the band will be allowing the TV cameras into their living room for the episode.

BBC Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw will appear in all six episodes alongside his niece Liv.

TV host and reality star Rylan Clark-Neal is also set to appear for the entire series alongside his mum Linda.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has signed up for five episodes alongside her sisters Motsi and Phemelo.

Some of the other celebrities taking part include boxing father and son Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr.

When does Celebrity Gogglebox start?

PA Strictly superstar Oti Mabuse will be on the new show with her two sisters

The most recent Gogglebox celebrity special for Stand Up To Cancer took place last year.

Danny Dyer and daughter Dani were some of the stars that took part along with One Direction singers Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

However, this is the first time Celebrity Gogglebox will return as a full six-part series.

The first episode airs on Friday 14 June at 9pm on Channel 4.