Eid al-Fitr: Mesut Ozil, Paul Pogba and more share celebratory messages

Millions of Muslims all around the world will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr this week to mark the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr means: 'festival of the breaking of the fast' and it is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic year.

Celebrities, sports stars and political figures have taken to social media to share their best wishes with the world's Muslim population.

Many footballers including Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester United striker Paul Pogba are celebrating today.

Premier League winners Manchester City have wished their fans a Happy Eid too.

Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has posted a picture of her three children having a nap in the car this morning as they are on their way to visit family.

It is very common for families to get together to have a big feast - similar to other religious celebrations like Christmas and the Jewish festival of Passover.

We reckon the cakes will be the main event for the Hussain family!

Singers Khalid and Anne-Marie kept their messages short and sweet!

UK Prime Minister Theresa May may be busy hosting President Trump at the moment, but she has sent her best wishes to Muslims around the world.

And Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan who is Muslim, says he has enjoyed breaking his fast with Londoners of all faiths.

