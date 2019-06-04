Snow in Australia and other weird weather around the world

SYDNEY TRAINS Snow blanketed the Blue Mountains west of Sydney

When you think about snowy countries, Australia might not come to mind, but right now the east coast is experiencing a snowstorm!

The East coast includes the states of Queensland and New South Wales. Queensland in the north-east of Australia usually has tropical, hot and humid weather with summer temperatures reaching 40 degrees.

However meteorologists have recorded significant snowfall in the tropical state for the first time since 2015.

Severe weather warnings have been issued for those living near the east coast, including Sydney.

NSW TRAINLINK WEST Authorities warned that the severe weather would cause travel delays

The authorities have been urging people to stay indoors, to avoid the gale force winds, rain and snow.

June marks the beginning of winter in Australia, whose seasons are the opposite to ours.

So in December in the UK when it is cold and snowy, it is the middle of summer in Australia.

Check out some of these other freak weather moments from around the world...

Polar vortex in America

Earlier this year parts of America were trapped in a Polar Vortex.

Temperatures were as low as -20 degrees in some parts, and people were advised to not go outside unless necessary.

BBC reporter Harry Low was in Chicago where temperatures dropped to -30 degrees.

He tried out a stunt in which you throw boiling water in the air and it freezes instantly. DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME. It could be dangerous and only works in extreme low temperatures.

Blood rain in the UK

Earlier this year the UK experienced an unusual weather phenomenom called 'Blood rain'.

Though it may sound like something out of a horror film, 'blood rain' is not as scary as it sounds.

The red rain gets its blood-like colour thanks to sand or dirt which is picked up from the deserts in Africa by the wind.

The dust then falls in the rain when showers happen leaving red/brown stains.

Extreme hailstorm in Italy

In Autumn 2018 Italy experienced a freak storm.

After a period of very hot weather, suddenly places like Rome were experiencing major hailstorms and torrential rain.

Cars and other vehicles became trapped in the ice, and the emergency services were called in to help rescue people.