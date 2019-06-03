Trump in the UK: Follow his visit live

US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK for a three-day state visit. Follow what he's getting up to.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in the UK on Monday morning for an official state visit. His presidential plane, Air Force One, landed at London Stansted Airport at about 9:00am.
Reuters
Shortly afterwards, US presidential helicopters were spotted flying pass the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace, as Mr Trump made his way to meet members of the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.
Press Association
Early on, the agenda for his visit was meeting the Queen. He was greeted by the monarch as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for a ceremonial welcome, which is a traditional part of an official state visit.
Press Association
At the special ceremony, the president was photographed inspecting an honour guard. The national anthem of the US was played, while Mr Trump's family watched on from a Buckingham Palace balcony. There was also a special gun salute in nearby Green Park to mark the occasion.
AFP/Getty Images
He has not only met the Queen, though. Here, the president is photographed alongside the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, with whom it is reported that he will be having tea at Clarence House later today. The Royal Family posted on Twitter: "The President and Mrs Trump stand with The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as the US and UK national anthems are played at the start of the #USStateVisit."