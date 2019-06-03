Getty Images

You might have noticed that in this year's emotional Britain's Got Talent final, a man in a bright red coat was crowned the winner.

Colin Thackeray, the oldest winner ever of the ITV talent show, is more than just a singer, he's also a Chelsea Pensioner.

But what is a Chelsea Pensioner? And why do they wear those red coats?

Read on to find out.

What is a Chelsea Pensioner?

Getty Images

A Chelsea Pensioner is someone who used to serve in the Armed Forces. These people are known as 'veterans'.

They are usually over the age of 65 and retired - and they have chosen to live in a place called the Royal Hospital, in an area called Chelsea in London.

A veteran is allowed to live in the Royal Hospital, where they are given meals, take part in activities like gardening, bowls and go out on parades.

They are also encouraged to wear a uniform - a blue one for everyday use and their famous red coat for special days.

In order to do so they must apply for a place and give up their army pension.

But many are happy to do this because they are looked after by the hospital and are allowed to live with many former members of the army.

How did this start?

Getty Images

More than 400 years ago, King Charles II ordered that a building should be created where those 'broken by age or war' could live together and be looked after by the state.

In 1692 this new building was finished - it was the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, and it stands to this day as a home for the UK's veterans.

Only 300 people are allowed to live in the hospital, which means there's lots of competition to live there.

In 2007, female veterans were given permission to live at the hospital - before only men had been admitted to the hospital, with one exception in 1717.