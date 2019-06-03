Spice Girls: Geri Horner meets mini Spice Girls dance group in Manchester

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner has surprised a group of fans in Manchester after spotting them doing a dance routine outside her hotel.
The four young dancers - who were dressed up as Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice - performed a dance inspired by the famous girl group for four hours.
When Geri, who is the original Ginger Spice, saw the girls dancing, she came down to meet them all.
Geri was staying in Manchester as part of the Spice Girls' reunion tour of the UK.
