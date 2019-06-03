play
Watch Newsround

Spice Girls: Geri Horner meets mini Spice Girls dance group in Manchester

Last updated at 15:59
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
WATCH: Geri Horner surprises the mini Spice Girls

Spice Girls singer Geri Horner has surprised a group of fans in Manchester after spotting them doing a dance routine outside her hotel.

The four young dancers - who were dressed up as Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice - performed a dance inspired by the famous girl group for four hours.

When Geri, who is the original Ginger Spice, saw the girls dancing, she came down to meet them all.

Geri was staying in Manchester as part of the Spice Girls' reunion tour of the UK.

Geri-Horner-mini-spice-girls.
Geri spotted the girls and came to get a closer look
Geri-Horner-mini-spice-girls.
The girls got a picture with their hero Ginger Spice Geri Horner (pictured second from left)
mini-spice-girls-perform-for-geri-horner.
And afterwards everyone wanted a picture with them!

More like this

Ariana Grande and a tomato

Ariana Grande cancels shows due to tomato allergy

khloe-and-narbeh-pose-before-prom.

Khloe Kardashian attends Prom with superfan

Millie Bobby Brown
play
3:26

Godzilla: King of the Monsters star Millie Bobby Brown answers your questions

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

trump-meets-the-queen.
image

Trump in the UK: Follow his visit live

trump-arriving-in-the-uk.

Everything you need to know about Trump's UK visit

loch-ness-monster-picture

Believe it or not! Loch Ness monster 'might be real'

comments
9
Newsround Home