Donald Trump hair: US president gets new hairdo and the internet went wild

Last updated at 11:54
Donald Trump with new slicked back hairdoAFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump, the President of The United States, showed off a brand new hairstyle before arriving in the UK for his first state visit.

During a visit to an evangelical church in Virginia, USA, on Sunday, Mr Trump took to the stage with his slick hair combed back - a big change from his famous hairstyle.

It's believed the new style was because he'd come straight from the golf course and didn't have time to prepare his signature do.

Lots of people took to social media to share their comments over the change.

Donald Trump with new slicked back hairdoGetty Images
President Trump was visiting a church in Virginia

One user said, "Donald Trump's hat hair is even worse than his every day hair."

Another said, "wow he looks like a real person and not an orange Cheeto with fly away hair".

But not everyone was against the new look.

One user tweeted, "Don't you love Donald Trump's hair? Looking good".

US President Donald Trump salutes the honour guard as he walks on the tarmac after disembarking Air Force One at Stansted AirportAFP
President Trump's hairdo was back to normal by Monday when he arrived in the UK for his state visit

What do you think? Should Mr Trump keep his new hair style or go back to his trademark style?

Let us know in the comments below.

play
comments
