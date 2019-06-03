Khloe Kardashian attends Prom with superfan

Twitter/@khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian has gone to a school Prom for the first time with one of her fans.

She posted pictures of the event on social media saying: "My very first prom and I went with THE BEST date ever @NarbehKardash!!!!! We had so much fun!!! How handsome is my date???"

And it looks like he really did have the best time. "She's the sweetest ever!!!!" he said. "I feel like I'm on top of the world right now!"

Khloe seemed to have a brilliant time as well. "Thank you for inviting me boo 💕💕 it was perfect!!" she said. "I loved meeting your family!! We can't forget how gorgeous your Queen grandmother is!!!"

People praised the star for creating such an unforgettable memory for her superfan.

"THIS IS AMAZING! Thanks for doing this with your fans it truly shows how much you love us. 💕" said one.

"You have such an amazing soul! Narbeh was so deserving of this! Hope you guys had a great time! ♥️" added another.

Twitter/@khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian made this fan's dreams come true when she went to Prom as his date

One of his teacher's also said that Khloe had "made a dream come true for one of my students at his senior prom last night".

Khloe commented in response to a message: "I'm so happy that I went! It was really so special."