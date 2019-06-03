In pictures: Liverpool's victory parade after Champions League win
Around 750,000 fans gathered in Liverpool on Sunday as the players' victory bus paraded through the city to celebrate their Champions League victory.
Hundreds of thousands of Liverpool fans gathered in the city centre to celebrate their team's Champions League victory. Jurgen Klopp's team became champions of Europe for a sixth time after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid on Saturday night.
The players greeted fans from the top of a bus, which moved from Allerton Maze through the city, before finishing near Liverpool's historic waterfront. The air was filled with red as around 750,000 fans sang and chanted for their team, who have won their first major trophy since Klopp arrived at Anfield back in 2015.
The victory parade was a chance for fans to get a look at the famous silverware, being showed off in this photo by James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Joe Gomez and Daniel Sturridge.
The win has given the team their sixth European Cup, which is twice as many as any other English team (as Manchester United have won three). It was also interestingly the first ever Champions League final without a single card shown!
Jurgen Klopp said that winning the Champions League was the "best night of our professional lives". He added: "It was an intense season with the most beautiful finish I ever could have imagined." Well, it certainly looks like a big celebration!