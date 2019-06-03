BGT: Who won Britain's Got Talent?

ITV/BGT/Syco Around three million people voted for their favourite in the final of the show

The final for Britain's Got Talent took place on Sunday night, but who took home the prize?

*Spoilers ahead!* Read on to find out.

ITV/BGT/TWITTER Colin served in the British army for 25 years

In an emotional final episode, Colin Thackery became the oldest contestant ever to win BGT.

The 89-year-old pensioner beat off competition from illusionist X and Ben Hart, who came second and third, with a rendition of the song Love Changes Everything by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

He takes home a prize of £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance for the Queen.

Speaking afterwards Colin said he was "absolutely astonished".

"It's incredible, I don't know what to say, I'm stuck for words for a change! Thank you very much, all of you, all the backing I've had."

ITV/BGT/TWITTER Blast from the past! Does this magician look familiar?

Also on the show, illusionist X's secret identity was revealed.

The mysterious magician was actually Marc Spellman - Ant and Dec's golden buzzer act from last year, who got through to the semi-finals!

ITV/BGT/TWITTER Finn and Dave had some great news to reveal after their performance

Police dog act Dave and Finn got a standing ovation from the judges as Dave announced that Finns Law, which makes it an offence to harm or abuse an animal in the line of duty, has now been passed.