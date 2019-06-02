play
Watch Newsround

Google AR: New search tool allows you to 'meet a life-sized tiger up close'

Last updated at 11:47
comments
View Comments (1)
Google AR screens with panda, tiger and dogGoogle / Twitter

Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my! Move over cats and dogs, there's a new pet in town.

Google AR technology now lets us hang out with some pretty cool creatures straight from our phones.

Google announced the new feature on social media, explaining: "If you've got an AR-enabled phone, you can now bring select animals right into your space for a safari (or safe snuggle) with Search."

What is AR?

It stands for 'augmented reality' which is an interactive experience which alters your real-world environment. Objects in the real-world are enhanced by computer-generated images, music or information. It gives the appearance of 'bringing objects to life' or 'changing' your reality.

What is Google AR?

google ar screens with pandas on themGoogle / Twitter

Google has launched its first AR objects in Google Search.

Users can place 3D augmented reality images of animals directly into their surroundings by using their smartphones.

According to 9to5Google, Google Search AR animals available include: lions, tigers, bears, alpine goats, timberwolves, European hedgehogs, angler fish, and emperor penguins.

Some creatures like giant pandas will be eating a piece of bamboo, and are available on AR-compatible devices through Chrome and the Google app.

As you search for an animal, you can click 'view in 3D' which launches the experience. You can then move the animal around and press 'view in your space' to see the animal wherever you are!

More like this

Stock image of facial recognition

Facial recognition: What is AFR? And why is it being challenged?

surveillance camera

Facial recognition technology is coming to US schools

5G-logo.

5G launches in UK: What is it?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by aquapup

    13:15
    now that is awsome

Top Stories

Liverpool players celebrate their victory
image

Champions League final 2019: in pictures

bgt-judges

Who's in the Britain's Got Talent final?

Ariana Grande and a tomato

Ariana Grande cancels shows due to tomato allergy

comments
10
Newsround Home