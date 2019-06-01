play
Ariana Grande cancels shows due to tomato allergy

Ariana Grande and a tomatoGetty Images

Pop sensation Ariana Grande had to cancel two shows in her home state of Florida this week after having an allergic reaction to tomatoes.

The singer posted on social media to explain what happened, "I had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed."

"Still feels like I'm swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress,"

"There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES."

Ariana GrandeGetty Images

The cancelled shows have been rescheduled to November.

