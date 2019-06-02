Women's World Cup 2019: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

It's time to get excited because the Women's World Cup starts VERY soon!

It's being hosted by France between 7 June and 7 July and will be live on the BBC.

The competition will be held across nine cities, with the semi-final and final being played in Lyon.

Here's an introduction to the teams, a guide on who to look out for, and a chat with some of the England and Scotland players ahead of their first match against each other on 9 June.

Which countries are taking part?

There are 24 teams playing in the competition and they are split into six groups. The teams play everyone in their group before heading to the knock-out phase. The top two teams in each group, plus four third-placed teams with the most points, progress to the knockout phase. From there, it's a traditional knockout tournament, win or go home!

Group A

France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria.

Group B

Germany, China, Spain, South Africa.

Group C

Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica.

Group D

England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E

Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F

USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

YOUR questions to England and Scotland players answered!

Who is expected to win?

Getty Images US Women's World Cup side

There are four top contenders to look out for.

France are aiming to become just the second host nation to reach the World Cup final after the USA, who went on to win the trophy in 1999. The French side have lost just once in two years prior to June and have beaten the two most recent world champions, Japan and the USA, in the past six months.

USA are the defending champions and world's top-ranked side. They have never finished lower than third at a World Cup. A dominant run of 32 wins and just one defeat in 38 games going into this tournament suggests the USA are the team to beat once again.

In Germany 2011, Japan turned on the style by sweeping to the final and being crowned world champions after a memorable penalty shoot-out against USA.

However, England have never had a better chance of becoming world champions, they are third in the Fifa rankings and won this year's SheBelieves Cup ahead of the USA, Japan and Brazil.

