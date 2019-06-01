play
Watch Newsround

Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in government building

Last updated at 07:11
comments
View Comments
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
America's gun laws explained (October 2017)

There has been a gun attack in the US state of Virginia, on 31 May.

At least 12 people were killed and several injured, including a police officer.

The shooting took place at a government building.

Police said the suspect was a Virginia Beach city employee. The gunman was shot by police and died.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said on Twitter he was "devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach".

According to US tracking website Gun Violence Archive, this mass shooting is the 150th in the US so far in 2019.

Close up on the Virginia Beach municipal center signERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images
The shooting was at Building 2 in Virginia Beach Municipal Center

America's gun laws are very different to the UK. Read on here to find out more about the gun laws in America.

If you find what happened in Virginia upsetting, or if anything else in the news is making you feel sad, click here for advice.

More like this

upset

Advice if you're upset by the news

Emergency services outside the school in Santa Fe

America's gun laws explained

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

spurs-liverpool.

All you need to know about the Champions League final

comments
robert-pattinson.

Is Robert Pattinson the next Batman?

comments
Earth from space
play
1:39

How do we know the Earth is four billion years old?

Newsround Home