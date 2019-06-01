Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in government building

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. America's gun laws explained (October 2017)

There has been a gun attack in the US state of Virginia, on 31 May.

At least 12 people were killed and several injured, including a police officer.

The shooting took place at a government building.

Police said the suspect was a Virginia Beach city employee. The gunman was shot by police and died.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said on Twitter he was "devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach".

According to US tracking website Gun Violence Archive, this mass shooting is the 150th in the US so far in 2019.

ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images The shooting was at Building 2 in Virginia Beach Municipal Center

America's gun laws are very different to the UK. Read on here to find out more about the gun laws in America.

If you find what happened in Virginia upsetting, or if anything else in the news is making you feel sad, click here for advice.