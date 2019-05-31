Is Robert Pattinson the next Batman?

AFP/Getty Images Is this the new Batman?

Twilight fans - brace yourselves! Reports from the US suggest that Robert Pattinson will be the new Batman.

According to Variety magazine, Warner Bros has confirmed that the Twilight star will be next to take on the superhero role in the DC franchise.

News websites in the UK are reporting that he will play the part too.

But Warner Bros did not confirm to AFP news agency if the news was true.

A spokesperson said: "I can confirm that we are in negotiations." Pattinson's agent also did not immediately respond.

The rumours are that Pattinson will take up the role for the next film which will simply be called The Batman.

It is not due to be released until 2021, but it is believed that filming will begin over the coming months.

