Getty Images

It's the Britain's Got Talent final this weekend!

From thousands of entrants, just ten acts are through to the grand final.

The winner will perform live in front of the Royal Family at the Royal Variety Performance, and take home a prize of £250,000!

The final airs Sunday 2 June at 7.30pm on ITV.

But who do you think should win? Pick your favourite act below...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.