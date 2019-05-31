Champions League final: Everything you need to know

Getty Images

It's an all English affair as Tottenham Hotspur battle it out with Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The match - which is being played in Madrid, Spain - is seen as the most important club game in world football.

If Tottenham win, they'll lift their first ever European Cup.

Last season's defeated finalists, Liverpool, will be hoping they can go one better and win their sixth European Cup final.

Here's everything you need to know about the final.

When is the Champions League final and how do I watch it?

WATCH: BBC Sport reporter Lynsey Hooper's guide to the Champions League final

The Champions League final is taking place on Saturday, 1 June at 8pm (UK time).

It'll be live on BT Sport and will be available to everyone to watch for free on YouTube.

The final will be played at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in front of a crowd of 63,500 people.

Klopp v Poch

Despite being regarded as two of the best managers in the world, neither Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino or Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has won a major trophy for their teams.

Last season, Klopp's Liverpool team lost in the Champions League final against a Gareth Bale inspired Real Madrid.

In the time since, Klopp has worked hard to improve the weaknesses in his squad, especially with the £67m signing of Brazilian keeper Alisson.

I'm much calmer than I used to be - Klopp speaks to the BBC

Pochettino has taken his Spurs team to this season's final against all of the odds.

He hasn't had the money to sign a player since January 2018, and has had to manage moving into a brand new stadium this season.

In the previous nine matches between the managers, Klopp has normally had the upper hand.

Klopp has won on four occasions and Pochettino has only won once.

A once in a lifetime Champions League campaign

'I don't feel sorry for Ajax' - Pochettino on Tottenham's thrilling semi-final

This season's Champions League gave us two of the most exciting semi-finals of all time.

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 first-leg defeat against Barcelona with an unimaginable 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Tottenham pulled off their own great escape against Ajax, going 2-0 down on the night and trailing 3-0 on aggregate, only to go through to the final courtesy of a last second winner from Lucas Moura.

Even before this, it could have been very different for both sides.

We dream about standing with the Champions League trophy - Tottenham's Christian Eriksen

Spurs were on the brink of going out of the competition in the group stages and needed an unlikely draw at Barcelona to take them through. Luckily, that man Lucas Moura was on hand to help them grab a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool needed to win against Italian side Napoli to get out of their group. They managed to win 1-0 but the story of the match was a last minute save from keeper Alisson.

Will Tottenham's main man be fit?

All eyes will be on Tottenham's star striker, Harry Kane, when the line-ups for the match are released.

The England captain has been out injured since April with ligament damage to his left ankle, after he slipped in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City.

He was a doubt for the final but has said this week that he's "ready to go".

It'll be now up to his manager, Pochettino, to decide whether to start him or not.

In his absence, teammates Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura have stepped up.

Son scored the winner in the Champions League quarter-final against City and Moura's hat-trick in the semi-final helped down Ajax.

Kane has scored 24 goals this season despite missing over 11 weeks of the campaign through injury.

Full throttle full-backs

Liverpool have two of the best playmakers in world football, who between them have been responsible for 27 per cent of their goals this season.

The catch is Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are both full-backs.

The Reds have netted 113 times in all competitions, and 31 of those have been scored or assisted by their right and left-back.

A long wait

It's been 35 years since Tottenham Hotspur won a European cup competition - the 1984 Uefa Cup.

They've never won the Champions League and this is their first final in the competition.

They last won a trophy in 2008 - and that was the English League Cup.

Liverpool haven't won a major trophy since 2012. Again, that too was the League Cup.

They did, however, famously win the Champions League trophy in 2005.