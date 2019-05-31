Lil Nas X surprises American school children

Getty Images

Lil Nas X's seems like he will be taking his horse down the 'Old Town Road' for a while yet!

The viral hit has been number one in the United States for more than eight weeks now, and is climbing up the charts here in the UK too.

Now, the young star has made a surprise appearance at an elementary school in Ohio, USA, for a hall full of very excited children.

Head teacher Felecia Evans had tagged Lil Nas X in a video of the pupils dancing and singing along to the hit during their school talent competition.

After seeing the video on Twitter, he immediately replied asking when the school wanted a free show.

Ms Evans responded privately to ask if he was being serious and when he agreed, she began plotting the surprise.

"The kids just lost it" she told Buzzfeed News. "It was incredible."

He even handed out soft toys to the pupils at the end of his performance. It was probably the best assembly ever!