Fifa Under-20 World Cup: Norway's Erling Braut Haaland scores nine goals

Getty Images

Unless you are Lionel Messi, scoring a hat-trick doesn't happen all that often.

So you can imagine how happy Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland must have been when he scored not one, not two, but THREE hat-tricks in one match!

His team managed to score a staggering total of 12 goals in their Fifa Under-20 World Cup tie against Honduras on Thursday.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker, who is 18, is technically available to play for England as he was born in Leeds in Yorkshire!

Erling's father is former Leeds midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, but it doesn't look like he will be playing for the Three Lions any time soon. He has played for Norway's youth teams since Under-15 level.

He now holds the record for the most goals scored by an individual player in the tournament - we don't think anyone will be breaking that any time soon!

Victory saw Norway finish third in their group, with Honduras bottom.

Only the top two from each of the six groups qualify automatically. Norway must wait to see if they also go through as one of the four best third-placed teams.