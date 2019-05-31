Champions League: Liverpool fan creates HUGE message near airport for players

Dene Fisher

There's giving support to your favourite team… and then there's sending a message to the players that they can see from up in the sky!

A Liverpool fan mowed this huge message into the grass near Liverpool's John Lennon airport, from where the Liverpool team - and quite a lot of fans - will be departing ahead of the Champions League final.

Gary Gaze, the gardener responsible for the work, told the Liverpool Echo: "The R was a bit of a problem - I was going dizzy doing the R at the top but I got there in the end."

Gary is a Liverpool supporter, but he had to get a supporter of their cross-city rivals to take the picture. Dene Fisher said on social media: "Even thou am an Everton fan I had too get the picture haha."

Getty Images Mo Salah wore his inspirational t-shirt during the semi-final second leg vs Barcelona

The Never Give Up message echoes the message from star-striker Mo Salah during Liverpool's miraculous come-back victory over Spanish giants Barcelona.

The English side were three goals down going into the second leg, but won 4-0 to secure a place in the final. Egyptian forward Salah was injured for the match, but spurred his team mates on from the stands with his inspiring message to keep trying.

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid, Spain on Saturday evening.

What do you think of this incredible message? Who do you think will win on Saturday? Let us know in the comments below.