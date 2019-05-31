You can now catch a train from Wigan to North Korea

Lupine Travel

Daring holidaymakers looking for something a bit different can now travel by train from Wigan to North Korea.

Lupine Travel, which is based in Wigan, has put together a one-month trip departing on 25 April 2020.

Intrepid travellers would travel 5,000 miles by train from North West England to North Korea's capital Pyongyang.

It's not one single train journey, but passengers will need to catch at least nine trains altogether!

What does it include?

Getty Imaages / JohnGollop This pie will set you up for your journey

You'll get a pie barm - a pie inside a bread roll - and a can of Vimto at Wigan station on 25 April 2020, before getting on the first train to London.

The trip also includes a section of the famous Trans-Siberian railway, which connects Moscow, Russia to Beijing, China.

Anyone looking to make it to North Korea will have to pay £3,195, which includes all train tickets and accommodation - but this doesn't cover the cost of visas for Russia, Mongolia, China and North Korea.

Should people travel to North Korea?

Eric Lafforgue/Art in All of Us A government building in North Korea's capital Pyongyang

North Korea isn't usually a popular holiday destination, because the country is under Communist rule which strictly controls the daily life of the people who live there.

It is thought to be the world's most secretive country, which is very intriguing to some!

The UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advise against all but essential travel to North Korea.

And a US travel ban to North Korea is still in place following the death of a student in 2017.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: What's life like for kids in North Korea? (August 2017)

Lupine Travel have addressed concerns on their website saying: "Some believe it is wrong to visit North Korea as your money is going direct to their government rather than into the hands of locals."

"However, others believe visiting the country can help benefit the people you meet by making them aware of the outside world."

They advise people to do their own research and make their own decision on whether to go or not.