Onward: Five things we know about new Disney Pixar blockbuster

Disney Pixar have released the trailer for their new film 'Onward'. The film is scheduled for release next summer, but that's no reason to not get excited about it now.

We've had a watch and picked out five things you need to know about the new film...and the trailer is at the bottom of the page for you to see for yourselves.

There's magic (we think)

The trailer opens grandly declaring that 'In times of old, the world was magical…' before bringing us back down to earth by saying: 'But times change'. We then pan down on to the world of New Mushroomton, a typical looking town. We reckon there might still be a bit of magic though as, well… there's unicorns.

There's unicorns (and they're filthy)

Yep, there's unicorns, but - bad news - they are a bit filthy in the trailer. We see them at the end of the clip digging through the rubbish bins.

There's Tom Holland and Chris Pratt

When you are the people who made Toy Story, The Incredibles and Coco, you can probably get whoever you want to star in your film, so the makers have decided to get two Marvel megastars involved! Spider-man star Tom Holland voices one brother, Ian, while Starlord actor Chris Pratt, voices his brother Barney. Judging by the trailer the two brothers are at the centre of the film.

There's a quest

We don't know much about the story, but Chris Pratt's character declares the brothers are "going on a grand and glorious quest," before Tom Holland's character moans: "It's not a quest, it's just a really fast and strange errand." So, it's either a quest or an errand, and judging by most Pixar films, we reckon it's probably more of a quest than an errand.

There's pet dragons

Ian and Barney's family have a pet dragon in the film, and when it's not taken for a walk it gets angry and fires little blasts of fire from it's mouth.

Check out the trailer here: