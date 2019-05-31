Simon Cowell: Britain's Got Talent judge storms off stage

ITV

Simon Cowell stormed off the stage as he took part in a contestant's ventriloquist act on Britain's Got Talent.

(Ventriloquists are able to make it look like they are 'throwing' their voice into someone else's mouth.)

Jimmy Tamley had persuaded the judge to get on stage, alongside David Walliams, to play the part of a ventriloquist doll.

When he was asked to do the can-can he looked very unhappy and walked off stage.

He returned later for the last section of the act.

Some viewers on social media suggested he was rude, while others sympathised with what they thought was just embarrassment.

The other judges were able to see the funny side.

"It's like you know when your boss is forced at the Christmas party to get up and do some dancing? It felt like that, it was Simon's worst nightmare but it was very entertaining for the rest of us," Amanda Holden said.

ITV/ Tom Dymond Entertainer Graeme Matthews was sent home despite his great performance

Two more hopefuls were sent through to Sunday's final.

Singer Mark McMullan, magician Ben Hart and comedian Graeme Matthews were placed in top three, with Ben Hart sent straight to the final after receiving the most amount of votes.

Although it was meant to go the judges, Simon Cowell couldn't decide between Mark and Graeme so it went to public vote again.

The act the public chose to send through was Mark McMullan, which meant Graeme is out of the competition unless chosen as a wildcard.

You can watch the BGT final on Sunday 2 June at 7:30pm on ITV