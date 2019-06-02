Millie Bobby Brown is the star of new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters (12A).

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the agency Monarch as its members face off against a group of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla.

We asked you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Millie and her co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr - and you didn't disappoint!

Watch to find out their advice for young actors, working on Godzilla and the incredible food on set.