play
Watch Newsround

Millie Bobby Brown answers your questions

Millie Bobby Brown is the star of new film Godzilla: King of the Monsters (12A).

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the agency Monarch as its members face off against a group of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla.

We asked you to send in your questions about ANYTHING for Millie and her co-star O'Shea Jackson Jr - and you didn't disappoint!

Watch to find out their advice for young actors, working on Godzilla and the incredible food on set.

Watch more videos

Video

Millie Bobby Brown answers your questions

Video

The boy rapping for the hospital that helped him

Video

Five top tips on how to cosplay

Video

Climate change theme at Chelsea Flower Show

Video

Children help make Montessori garden

Video

Meet the 14-year-old weightlifter smashing records

Video

How the honeybee is so amazing at flying

Video

What is a mental health problem?

Video

Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

Video

Aladdin stars hit the 'magic carpet' for premiere

Video

Sibling rivalry: Man City v Liverpool

Video

Look out! Super robotic predators take over UK zoo

Top Stories

Liverpool players celebrate their victory
image

Champions League final 2019 in pictures

panda, tiger, dog

Is that a TIGER in your garden?!

comments
Ariana Grande and a tomato

Ariana Grande cancels shows due to tomato allergy

comments
Newsround Home