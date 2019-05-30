play
Trump's UK visit: American kids tell us what they think

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are making a state visit to the UK from 3 to 5 June.

Donald Trump will only be the third US president to make a state visit to the UK.

While he's here Mr Trump will attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and meet the current Prime Minister Theresa May.

His visit is controversial though - lots of people are unhappy with his policies on immigration and the environment.

Newsround went to meet American kids living in the UK to see what they think.

