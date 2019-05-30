play
Watch Newsround

Facial recognition technology is coming to US schools

Last updated at 17:09
comments
View Comments
surveillance cameraGetty Images
Some believe that facial recognition technology could make school environments safer

Students in New York, USA, will be seeing some big changes when they arrive at school next Monday.

The Lockport City School District, which has eight schools, will be the first in the country to trial a new facial recognition system called Aegis.

The technology will be used to help security staff identify individuals who may pose a threat to students and staff members. It will also be used to detect weapons.

Last year, the district used $1.4 million it received from funding to install cameras and software ahead of the system's launch.

Why do some schools want this technology?

The safety of students has become a major issue in the US following a series of school shootings that have taken place in recent years.

In February 2018, a gunman opened fire in a school in Parkland, Florida.

America has already seen a total 15 school shootings this year.

Some believe that introducing facial recognition systems will help prevent these types of attacks from happening.

Camera in classroomGetty Images
There are questions surrounding the cost-effectiveness of facial recognition software
What do those opposing the technology think?

Not everyone is keen on the introduction of facial recognition technology in schools.

Some have questioned both the cost and effectiveness of the technology, while others have said that it could end up reinforcing gender and racial biases.

The technology will be piloted during what has been described as an "initial implementation phase" so officials can be trained on how to use it.

However, there are plans for the system to be rolled out more widely across the district by September this year.

More like this

Is Tech Taking Over?
play
15:54

Is Tech Taking Over?: A Newsround Special

Tech
play
1:49

Big in 2018: Tech-tastic gear to look forward to

Huawei-logo

What is Huawei and why are people talking about it?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

d-day

Half of British people don't know what D-Day is

Child-stealing-a-chocolate-biscuit

What is the world's best biscuit?

comments
11
Harry-Potter-fans

JK Rowling to release four new magical books!

comments
Newsround Home