Getty Images Children have got in touch with the NSPCC to say they have tried to change their appearance because they are worried about being singled out (Stock image)

The NSPCC says that children have got in touch with them to say they have tried to change their appearance after being targeted because of their race and how they looked.

One 11-year-old Chinese girl told the charity: "I've tried to change the way that I look by using eyeliner so that I fit in more."

A 16-year-girl told the charity how she feels singled out because she dresses in traditional Muslim clothes. "In the last few weeks, I seem to be getting racist comments wherever I go," she said.

The news comes after the charity published new figures showing that in 2017/18, the police recorded an average of 29 race hate crimes every day against children aged 17 or under.

With over 10,500 incidents reported in total, their research suggested an increase in the number of these crimes, when compared to the previous two years.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "The rise could be down to a number of factors including growing public confidence in recognising and reporting racism, young people feeling empowered to come forward when they see those in the public eye call racism unacceptable, and improvements in police recording."

Read on to find out more about the issue.

What is a race hate crime?

A race hate crime is a type of hate crime.

According to the Law Commission: "Hate crimes are acts of violence or hostility directed at people because of who they are."

This could be because of their race, disability, religion, sexuality or gender identity. It could be verbal and physical abuse, bullying, threatening behaviour or harassing somebody, online bullying, or damaging somebody's property.

A hate crime is a criminal offence, which means that it is against the law.

Getty Images A hate crime can take the form of cyberbullying

Specifically, a race hate crime is when somebody is targeted because of "their race, colour, nationality, or ethnic or national origin", according to Citizens Advice.

"Something is a racist hate incident if the victim or anyone else thinks it was carried out because of hostility or prejudice based on race," Citizens Advice explains.

When bullying is motivated by hostility or prejudice based on race or religion, it can be a hate incident. Bullying in itself is not a criminal offence. But if it's serious enough, it could also be a hate crime. Bullying includes cyber bullying. Citizens Advice

What can you do if you are worried about this issue?

If you are worried about anything you have read in this article, or if you are worried that you or somebody that you know is experiencing behaviour that is talked about here, it is important that you speak to an adult that you trust about it.

This might be a member of your family or a teacher at school.

You can also ring the police on 101 or ring Childline for free on 0800 1111.

The charity told Newsround: "There are lots of people working to tackle racism such as police, teachers and, of course, Childline counsellors who can support any child who has been affected by racism. If a child is feeling worried about this issue we would urge them not to suffer in silence, but talk to Childline counsellors who are always here to help."

The NSPCC requested figures from all UK police forces under the Freedom of Information Act, and received figures from 38 out of 45.