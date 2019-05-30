play
JK Rowling: Harry Potter author to release four new magical books!

Last updated at 15:00
Heads up Harry Potter fans! Author JK Rowling has written not one, but FOUR new books about the wizarding world.

These books won't be stories of Harry and his adventures, but they will be a factual series about the subjects he and his friends studied at Hogwarts.

The books, which will be released as short e-books, will explore the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the series".

Official fan site Pottermore has released the names of the books, some of which will be released at the end of June:

  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Potions and Herbology
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy
  • Harry Potter: A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures

They are inspired by the British Library exhibition and its companion books, Harry Potter: A History of Magic.

