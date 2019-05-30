play
What is the world's best biscuit?

Last updated at 13:18
Child-eating-a-chocolate-biscuitGetty Images

We all have a favourite kind of biscuit - whether it's chocolatey, fruity or maybe even cheesy!

But a new survey to mark National Biscuit Day (no, honestly, it's actually a thing) found that the nation's top types of buttery, sugary snack were:

  • Digestives
  • Jaffa Cakes
  • Chocolate Fingers
  • Chocolate Digestives

Now, we don't know about you but this has just made us want biscuits now!

It has also sparked the debate as to whether the Jaffa Cake should even be included in the survey - as many people think it is a cake rather than a biscuit!

So many questions... (like where is custard cream, just saying?)

But the most important one is which do you like best? Choose your favourite from the options below.

If your fave isn't there, let us know what biscuit you would munch on in the comments section below!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment number 4. Posted by pinkshinywolf

    15:06
    my favourite biscuits are... Dun Dun Dun All of them!

  • Comment number 3. Posted by ELIZABETH

    15:03
    my favorite biscuit is custard creams and bourbon

  • Comment number 2. Posted by WonderfulWhale

    14:56
    I love chocolate bourbons and Jaffa cakes !

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Unicorn Kawaiixxx

    14:47
    Jaffa cake is a CAKE clue in the name it is cake orange jelly and chocolate so I don't think it should be included.

