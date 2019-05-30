What is the world's best biscuit?

Getty Images

We all have a favourite kind of biscuit - whether it's chocolatey, fruity or maybe even cheesy!

But a new survey to mark National Biscuit Day (no, honestly, it's actually a thing) found that the nation's top types of buttery, sugary snack were:

Digestives

Jaffa Cakes

Chocolate Fingers

Chocolate Digestives

Now, we don't know about you but this has just made us want biscuits now!

It has also sparked the debate as to whether the Jaffa Cake should even be included in the survey - as many people think it is a cake rather than a biscuit!

So many questions... (like where is custard cream, just saying?)

But the most important one is which do you like best? Choose your favourite from the options below.

If your fave isn't there, let us know what biscuit you would munch on in the comments section below!

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.