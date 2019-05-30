play
Brian Cox's epic journey through our solar system

A brand new series exploring the incredible history of our solar system hit our TV screens this week.

The Planets, presented by physicist and astronomy whizz Professor Brian Cox, uncovers some of the greatest mysteries of our solar system from the last 4.5 billion years.

The series will take a detailed look at the history of our planets and will also shed light on where humans may end up living in the future.

Take a look at his video to find out more about the new series.

Catch up on The Planets on BBC iPlayer now or watch the next episode at 9pm on Tuesday on BBC Two.

