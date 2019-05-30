Jupiter's Great Red Spot super-storm is dying

NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute One of Jupiter's most iconic features is slowly disappearing

The Great Red Spot is a huge storm in Jupiter's atmosphere and was first spotted 300 years ago.

It is approximately 1.3 times as wide as Earth according to Nasa, over 40,000km wide and produces winds travelling up to a staggering 270 to 425 miles per hour.

However, the spot has been slowly shrinking and scientists believe it could vanish forever within the next 20 years.

Amateur astronomers have identified what they describe as "blades" or "flakes" spiralling out from the Great Red Spot.

The reason for this is currently unknown, but some have suggested that it could be a result of the storm's gradual decline.