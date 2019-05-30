Cricket World Cup: Where are all the kids' shirts?

Reuters The retro inspired kit is proving to be very popular online

With just 100 replica shirts available at each of the 11 venues hosting the Cricket World Cup, fans hoping to bag a souvenir England shirt may be left disappointed.

There are just 1,000 England shirts available for sale at cricket grounds for the whole of the 46-day tournament although shirts are available to buy online.

A report by The Times also found that, initially, there were no plans to sell any women's or children's shirts at grounds, but this has now changed and a limited number of shirts will be available.

The International Cricket Council is responsible for ordering the shirts for venues on match days.

WPA Pool Steve Elworthy is a fromer pro-cricketer and has an MBE

Steve Elworthy, Director of the ICC said: "The ICC work with their licensing and merchandising partner, "there is kit, and there are shirts that they'll be able to get"

"I certainly hope that they have ordered enough for the tournament, because its absolutely very important that they can wear and follow their team"

The shirts are available online and retail for £40-£60.

PA Players Adil Rashid and Eoin Morgan wearing the new kit.

The design is based on the kit worn by the England team during the 1992 World Cup, when England got through to the finals.

Ticket sales for the World Cup have been very popular, with around 850,000 tickets already sold.

England are the favourites to win, and will be playing at nine of the eleven grounds during the group stage.