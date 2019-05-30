BGT: Leaderboard mistake in live semi-final

ITV - Syco - Britain's Got Talent Where's Siobhan? There was some confusion over the leaderboard

There was a rather embarrassing mistake in the live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent on Wednesday night.

Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery and comedian Kojo Anim went through to Sunday's final - but when the leaderboard appeared, it showed the wrong acts in the final!

Stuntman Matt Stirling was there instead of comedian Siobhan Philips - even though she won her spot on Tuesday night in the final showdown at the end of the week.

Many people took to social media to express confusion about what had happened to Siobhan!

Simon Cowell later confirmed on Britain's Got More Talent that the leaderboard had been "wrong" and clarified that Siobhan is very much still in the final.

Unfortunately for the show's team though, this wasn't the only slip-up.

When Ant offered his hand to contestant John Archer in order for him to shake it, the magician didn't see it! And it caused an awkward few seconds where Ant was left hanging in front of the nation.

Co-presenter Dec also slipped up, when he said the act Angels Inc were from Holland. Ant had to correct him and say that they were actually from the Netherlands.

Not one to let an opportunity to mock his friend go, he added: "You made a bit of a mug of yourself there, didn't you?!"

The Netherlands vs Holland: What's the difference? The Netherlands is a country made up of 12 provinces (a bit like counties). But many people mistakenly say 'Holland' when they are actually talking about the Netherlands. Holland is an area of the Netherlands. Specifically, it is two of these provinces together - Noord-Holland and Zuid-Holland. Three of the country's biggest cities are here - Rotterdam, Amsterdam and The Hague - which is why people often get confused.

Syco/Tom Dymond

On Thursday night, eight more semi finalists will compete and K-Pop global superstars BTS will be performing ahead of their Wembley gigs, which are taking place this weekend.

You can watch the BGT final on Sunday 2 June at 7:30pm on ITV