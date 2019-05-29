Women's World Cup: Do the Lionesses need their own emoji?

ThreeUK Three LIONESSES? Do you think the England team should have their own emoji?

"The Lionesses need their own emoji!"

That's the opinion of over 300 people who have signed a petition set up by mobile network Three, to get the England women's football team a "female lion" emoji without a mane.

They all want to use the lioness in order to support the team at the Fifa Women's World Cup, which starts in June in France.

England kick off their campaign against Scotland on 9 June.

However, not everyone agrees the emojis are the best way to promote women's football, including England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley.

She suggested the the mobile network's time might be better spent helping to grow the game in other ways.

Here is what she said on Twitter:

Twitter/KarenBardsley

Three responded by saying they wanted to try and help in small ways first.

Twitter/ThreeUK

What do you think? Do you think the England women's team should have their own lioness emoji?

Or would you rather see more big companies dig deep to sponsor women's football teams in the UK?

Let us know your thoughts below!