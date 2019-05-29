Star Wars Galaxy's Edge: Disney's new theme park to open this week

Disney

What makes the latest Star Wars planet different to any other? Well from Friday, you could actually step foot on this one!

Batuu is the fictional planet created for Disneyland's newest attraction: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Costing a huge $1 billion to make and described as 'Star Wars Land', the attraction is attached to the current theme park in California, USA, and will open its doors for the first time on Friday.

Another version of Galaxy's Edge is being created at Disney World in Florida and will open in August this year.

Disney

Disneyland Resort president Josh D'Amaro shared the first image of the finished park and the entire team on Instagram ahead of the opening later this week.

D'Amaro wrote: "So proud to introduce you to the inhabitants of Batuu!

"I want to thank this amazing team for their incredible dedication and passion."

The image was also shared by Star Wars actor John Boyega who plays Finn: "Meet the amazing cast of Batuu ready to give the fans all around the world the most immersive Star Wars experience!"

John Boyega / Instagram

However lots of fans who have got tickets for the attraction have been left disappointed after Disney announced that visitors would only have a maximum of four hours to see the park.

To make the time limited experience more authentic, Storm Troopers will move you along if you've outstayed your welcome.

The company say that the time limit is to prevent congestion and long queues - but there have been concerns that visitors could be waiting in lines that last hours.

The rides

Star Wars Galaxy's Edge has two rides - Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance - but only the first ride will be open from Friday.

The Millennium Falcon is the centre piece of the new theme park, with a scale replica of the spaceship which is 100 feet long and it will undoubtedly be one of the most popular attractions.

Disney A six person crew will be able to pilot the Millennium Falcon

The ride itself requires a team of six people to act as pilots, gunners or flight engineers, as you take on the First Order and their TIE fighters in a space battle.

In the Rise of the Resistance ride, a hologram image of Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, will appear with a message before guests board a ship that blasts off from Batuu.

Early in the ride, you will be intercepted by a Star Destroyer and things go from bad to worse as you have to battle the First Order from that point.

Although the ride won't be ready on the opening day of the theme park, it is rumoured to have more than 300 characters and will last nearly half an hour.

Build Your Own Lightsaber

Disney Kids and adults will be able to build their own lightsabers at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

One of the key attractions of Galaxy's Edge will be the opportunity for fans to build their own lightsabers.

Two different lightsaber shops will be available on opening day. The first, called Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities, will sell a series of 10 classic lightsaber designs based on the weapons of famous characters, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker.

The second shop, called Savi's Workshop, will allow fans to build their own custom lightsaber from a collection of parts. Expect there to be the opportunity to test your fighting skills too. However the experience isn't cheap, costing nearly $200.

Food and drink Star Wars style

Disney You can drink blue and green milk at Galaxy's Edge

There's only one sit-down restaurant at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

However there is the opportunity for light bites at Ronto Roasters and food stalls which will sell blue and green milk as well as colourful popcorn.

Build your own BB or R2 droid

Disney You can customise your own droid at Star Wars Galaxy's Edge

Another big attraction at the theme park is the Droid Depot, allowing guests to customise an R2-unit or BB-series droid, but again it isn't cheap. Each droid comes with an added cost of $99.99, you can also buy 'personality chips' to make your droid completely unique, and those will be sold separately at $14 each.

Star Wars Galaxy's edge opens Friday 31 May at Dineyland California, meaning the Star Wars universe is no longer in a galaxy far, far away.