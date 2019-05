One of the most famous landmarks in France has a special new feature!

A massive zip wire gives a pretty speedy way down the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It's been tested by experts and is ready for the public to have a go.

The 800m crossing starts over 100m up in the air and takes just a minute to ride at over 90 miles per hour!

