South Korea: What it's like looking into North Korea?

What is it like looking into one of the world's most secretive countries?

You've probably heard of North Korea but know little about it.

The country shares a border with South Korea but the countries are very different.

I went to visit the point where the two neighbouring countries meet.

Why are South and North Korea divided?

South and North Korea are divided because of war and bad relationships between the two governments.

Officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of North Korea, the country is very secretive about what goes on inside it.

Getty Images Kim Jong-un is the leader of North Korea

Shortly after World War Two, during the Cold War, political differences between South Korea and North Korea led to the Korean War.

The war started in 1950 and lasted for three years. Ever since, the two countries have had a very difficult relationship.

Since the war, an area of land called the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) was created - an area of land that separates the two countries.

This is what is known as the border between them.

Driving to the DMZ

Getty Images North Korea likes to make a show off the strength of its armed forces

As you get closer to the DMZ it's hard not to notice lots of armed forces.

By the side of the road you can see quite a lot of barbed wire as military trucks drive to and fro.

It reminded me that even though the Korean War officially ended decades ago, reminders of the war are still around.

Once we got there we were met with people from the South Korean army. A lot of the soldiers looked quite young to me.

By law, you have to serve in the army when you are within the ages of 18 to 25-years-old.

What is like standing in the DMZ?

Tourists looking out towards North Korea

The DMZ is a massive area of land that's around 160 miles across and two and a half miles wide.

Moving through the DMZ was a strange experience.

Many parts of it are open to the public so there were also a lot of tourists around, but the general vibe was very quiet considering the violent past between the two countries.

Our team looked out over North Korea from an observatory

Whilst in the DMZ, I stood in an observatory looking out into the North Korean side of of the zone.

From there you could see what is known as the Peace Village.

Despite the name, it is also known as the "propaganda village", and was created by North Korea to try and make the country look like a nice place to live. However, many experts believe that no one actually lives in the village.

Getty Images Maps like this one help people understand what life North Korea looks like on the other side of the DMZ

Even though little is known about North Korea, we know it is not an easy place to live in.

Experts say the country has suffered from famines, citizens are restricted in what they can do in their lives and are separated from the outside world and family members in South Korea.

For instance, people who live there don't have access to the internet.

It felt very strange looking into a place as secretive as North Korea and is probably as close I'll ever get to the country.

Will the two countries ever be friends?

South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting for the first time at the border

North and South Korea have been making steps towards having a better relationship with each other.

In 2018 there was a meeting between the two leaders which is called a summit. In that meeting they spoke about working towards peace and coming together.

A lot of the military presence was scaled down so both sides would be less frightening to each other.

However, in South Korea some people are worried that North Korea will act in a way that will damage this progress.

For instance, North Korea continues to test huge weapons and missiles.

North Korea does seem to be reaching out to other countries more than in the past and US President Donald Trump has met Kim Jong-un and even visited North Korea.

However lots of experts still see the North Korean government as a real danger to world peace and the UK government advises against all but essential travel to the country.

So lots of people are hopeful that this better relationship between North and South Korea and the rest of the world can be continued for as long as possible.