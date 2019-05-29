Who replaces Theresa May? A guide to how the new prime minister is chosen

Theresa May announced on 24 May that she's stepping down from her job as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister but how will a replacement for the two roles be chosen?

Mrs May gave a tearful speech as she explained that her time in 10 Downing Street was coming to an end.

She announced the decision after facing a lot of criticism over her handling of Brexit.

The prime minister said the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret"

Why isn't there a general election?

Often, the UK prime minister gets chosen in a general election.

Most adults over the age of 18 in the UK can vote in a general election, and usually the political party that wins the most seats in the House of Commons gets to form a government.

Now that Theresa May has decided to resign as leader of the Conservative Party, it's down to them to decide who will be the the party's new leader. That person will then become the new prime minister of the UK.

So how will the Conservative Party choose a new leader?

Andrea Leadsom, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are in the race to become the new Conservative party leader

Conservative Members of Parliament (MPs) who want to be leader need the backing of at least two other Conservative MPs.

If only one MP is nominated, with no rival candidates, they are automatically made party leader.

However, 11 Conservative MPs so far have said they will put their names forward. You can take a look at the potential candidates here.

Once you've got two or more candidates, Conservative MPs hold a vote to reduce the list to just two. They do this by having a series of votes - with the candidate with the lowest votes being eliminated each time.

Getty Images The new Conservative Party leader will also become the next UK prime minister

The final two candidates left in the race will then face another vote - this time by members of the Conservative party of which there's around 130,000. These are people who have signed up to be official supporters of the party, and they do things like pay a membership fee and attend meetings at local and national level.

These members will then vote on the two remaining candidates to choose the winner. The person with the most votes becomes the new leader of the Conservative party.

This means they will also become prime minister as the Conservatives are the party in government at the moment.