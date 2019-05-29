Europa League final: Why's it in Azerbaijan?

BBC Newsround

Tonight is a huge night for Arsenal and Chelsea fans, as the teams battle it out to lift the Europa League trophy.

The match is taking place Azerbaijan - and lots of people have been wondering why that is, when both teams are based in London.

Here's BBC Sports reporter David Ornstein to explain. (Click here if you cannot see the video below.)

WATCH: Why's the Europa League final taking place in Azerbaijan?

Arsenal have not won a European trophy since they won the European Cup Winners' Cup - a competition doesn't even exist anymore! - way back in 1994.

So they are certainly to get their hands on the prize. They have even already planned a trophy parade in London on Thursday!

Have they jumped the gun a little?

Well, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta said he hopes his team can ruin their party plans before they have begun.

"Our job is to play the game and to win the trophy. We didn't plan a parade but that doesn't mean we are not hungry and determined to win the trophy."

Who do you think is going to take the title? Let us know below!