Conservative leadership: Who could be the next Prime Minister?

Eleven Conservative MPs have said they will enter the race to become both party leader and prime minister, after Theresa May announced she would stand down on 7 June.
There is a leadership contest in the Conservative Party to decide who will replace Theresa May, which is decided by Conservative MPs and party members.
The deadline for Tory MPs to put their names forward for the contest is the week starting 10 June.
James Cleverly
Brexit minister having served as the deputy chair of the Conservative party.
Fact: He has spent more than 20 years as an officer in the Territorial Army, rising to the rank of Major.
Michael Gove
Environment secretary Michael Gove stood against Mrs May last time their was a leadership contest in 2016 - losing in the final round of the parliamentary ballot.
Fact: It took him seven attempts to pass his driving test.
Matt Hancock
Health Secretary and former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Fact: When he was culture secretary he introduced his own app - the Matt Hancock MP app.
Jeremy Hunt
Jeremy Hunt is the only cabinet minister to have served continuously since 2010 as culture, health and now foreign secretary.
Fact: Jeremy Hunt lived in Japan for two years and can speak Japanese.
Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid has been home secretary since April 2018.
Fact: Before starting his career in politics Mr Javid worked for two banks so he knows a bit about finance.
Boris Johnson
Former foreign secretary and mayor of London. He consistently tops first choice in membership polls.
Fact: Boris's real name is Alexander - reportedly his family call him 'Al'.
Andrea Leadsom
Former Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom also ran for leadership of the Conservative party when David Cameron resigned in 2016.
Fact: Before politics she worked in banks and she has spoken out about being proud to be Christian.
Kit Malthouse
Housing minister and former deputy mayor of London (another leadership contender Boris Johnson was his boss during that job).
Fact: Kit Malthouse qualified as an accountant.
Esther McVey
Former work and pensions secretary who resigned after the PM's deal was revealed.
Fact: Esther McVey used to be a presenter and even presented on CBBC in 1991!
Dominic Raab
Former Brexit secretary, who resigned after withdrawal agreement first published.
Fact: Dominic Raab holds a black belt in karate.
Rory Stewart
Rory Stewart is international development secretary.
Fact: Rory Stewart lived on-and-off in Afghanistan for three years from 2005. He has walked 6,000 miles across the Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, Afghanistan and India.
