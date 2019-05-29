ANSWER: Real Madrid is most valuable European football club

Getty Images

Real Madrid has been announced as the most valuable football club in Europe, worth a whopping €3.22 billion (£2.91 billion).

The report - based on the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons - studied 'enterprise value', which is profitability, broadcasting rights, popularity, sporting potential and stadium value combined.

A total of six English clubs made the top 10, while Scottish treble winner Celtic became the first Scottish team to be included in the list of 32 major clubs.

Before you read on to see who else made the list, see if you can guess the top 10 in the right order by clicking here.

Then, read on to see if you were right!

The results: Top 10 European clubs by 'enterprise value'

Real Madrid - €3.224bn

Manchester United - €3.207bn

Bayern Munich - €2.696bn

Barcelona - €2.676bn

Manchester City - €2.460bn

Chelsea - €2.227bn

Liverpool - €2.095bn

Arsenal - €2.008bn

Tottenham - €1.697bn

Juventus - €1.548bn

The list is compiled by KPMG