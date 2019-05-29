play
ANSWER: Real Madrid is most valuable European football club

Last updated at 07:34
Real Madrid has been announced as the most valuable football club in Europe, worth a whopping €3.22 billion (£2.91 billion).

The report - based on the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons - studied 'enterprise value', which is profitability, broadcasting rights, popularity, sporting potential and stadium value combined.

A total of six English clubs made the top 10, while Scottish treble winner Celtic became the first Scottish team to be included in the list of 32 major clubs.

Before you read on to see who else made the list, see if you can guess the top 10 in the right order by clicking here.

Then, read on to see if you were right!

The results: Top 10 European clubs by 'enterprise value'
  • Real Madrid - €3.224bn
  • Manchester United - €3.207bn
  • Bayern Munich - €2.696bn
  • Barcelona - €2.676bn
  • Manchester City - €2.460bn
  • Chelsea - €2.227bn
  • Liverpool - €2.095bn
  • Arsenal - €2.008bn
  • Tottenham - €1.697bn
  • Juventus - €1.548bn

The list is compiled by KPMG

