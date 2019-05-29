ANSWER: Real Madrid is most valuable European football club

Real Madrid has been announced as the most valuable football club in Europe, worth a whopping €3.22 billion (£2.91 billion).
The report - based on the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons - studied 'enterprise value', which is profitability, broadcasting rights, popularity, sporting potential and stadium value combined.
A total of six English clubs made the top 10, while Scottish treble winner Celtic became the first Scottish team to be included in the list of 32 major clubs.
Before you read on to see who else made the list, see if you can guess the top 10 in the right order by clicking here.
Then, read on to see if you were right!
- Real Madrid - €3.224bn
- Manchester United - €3.207bn
- Bayern Munich - €2.696bn
- Barcelona - €2.676bn
- Manchester City - €2.460bn
- Chelsea - €2.227bn
- Liverpool - €2.095bn
- Arsenal - €2.008bn
- Tottenham - €1.697bn
- Juventus - €1.548bn
The list is compiled by KPMG
Your Comments
Join the conversation