Scotland beat Jamaica in World cup friendly match

ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Scotland are heading to the World Cup in France with one final victory under their belt.

They beat Jamaica 3-2 in front of a record-breaking home crowd of over 18,500 fans.

The victory means they will be heading to the World Cup off the back of a winning streak of five games.

Scotland will play England in their opening match of the tournament, which will take place on 9 June. They will also face Japan and Argentina.

Jamaica go into the tournament ranked in last place, and face opponents Australia, Italy and Brazil in their opening matches.

The women's World Cup kicks off on 7 June in France. Are you looking forward to it? Which matches are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below.