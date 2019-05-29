Sumatran rhino: Last male rhino in Malaysia has died

Reuters Tam the rhino lived at a wildlife park in Borneo

The last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died.

Tam the rhino was rescued when he was found wandering around in a plantation. He taken to a wildlife park in Borneo, where he lived for just over ten years before he passed away.

Officials say he had lived to around 30 years old and that he died of old age.

There is a small handful of Sumatran rhinos left in captivity in places like Indonesia, Malaysia and the US.

Most live near to Malaysia on the island of Sumatra - hence the name of the species.

Now, a female rhino called Iman is now the only remaining member of the species left in Malaysia.

Facts about the Sumatran rhino Five rhino species can be found today - two in Africa, and three in Asia

Sumatran rhinos are an Asian species

The scientific name of the species is Dicerorhinus sumatrensis

It is the smallest living rhino species

Sumatran rhinos under threat

The Sumatran rhino is one of the most endangered animals in the world, with fewer than 100 thought to be left.

The animals face many threats, such as being poached for their horns, which can be sold for a very high price.

Much of their habitat has also been destroyed as a result of human factors like building palm oil plantations and logging.